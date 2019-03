RICHLAND, WA- Many Tri-Cities residents had the opportunity to have their voices heard by district lawmakers Saturday morning.

Senator Sharon Brown and Representatives Brad Klippert and Matt Boehnke held a town hall at The Arc in Richland. Some of the topics discussed ranged from data privacy to immigration as well as the environment and energy.

The town hall also featured hot topic bills such as 1639 the gun bill and 1638 the anti-vaccination bill.