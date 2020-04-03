HERMISTON, ORE – Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction Colt Gill released Distance Learning for All guidance, which is a process for students to receive ongoing interaction with their teacher during the COVID-19 pandemic. The guidance follows Governor Kate Browns school closures and “Stay Home, Save Lives” order; it will support students as districts now face the potential that students may not return to school this academic year.
Distance learning is not just online instruction. Families will see a blended learning strategies and access to appropriate education materials through multiple communication tools. Students will regularly connect with their teachers, prioritizing their time together to focus on the most important and relevant learning. Teachers will continue to monitor, report, and record each student’s progress toward learning goals and standards.
“Hermiston School District is working on its plan to accommodate all students,” said Superintendent Dr. Tricia Mooney. “Our teachers miss their students, and our focus is to make a connection with the students, realizing this is the new norm for the remainder of the school year.”
HSD held two Chromebook check out opportunities for families without a device in the home. The intent is that the devices will enable students better access to supplemental learning resources on the district’s web site, www.hermiston.k12.or.us, and the iReady platform. The Chromebooks will also provide an avenue for connection with a student’s teacher.
The district understands that not all households have internet capabilities. “Ensuring students have access to a device is only half of the equation,” said Dr. Mooney. “They also need to have an Internet connection. We are working with partners in hopes of being able to provide hotspots to support our many students who do not currently have access.”