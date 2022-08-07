KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Tri-cities Diversity and Inclusivity council put on a celebration of diversity on Saturday.
The council saw a need for this event in the community, hoping to bring people from different communities together to see what cultures could be right around the corner.
"Yeah, you stay in one area and don't even think about everything else but there's a whole lot going on within this area that once you get out and explore or are exposed to it, it's like oh I didn't even know that was here," Council member Corey Jenkins Jr said.
On the stage at Columbia park the performers were dancing singing and even teaching the crowd their moves.
The council plans to continue bringing diverse cultures out in future years.
