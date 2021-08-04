KENNEWICK, WA - Come and get your free books this Saturday, August 7th at Columbia Park 12-8pm.
The event is called the Celebration of Diversity Community and Culture organized by the Tri-Cities Diversity and Inclusion Council. Non-profit organization Luchadores Por Cambio partnered with the Mid-Columbia Libraries are hosting the book giveaway for the purpose of incorporating books of diverse cultures for children's reading collection.
"When I was growing up, we didn't have a lot of books of people that looked like me." said Mona Gonzalez, Mid-Columbia Libraries Supervisor and Washington native.
When asked why it's important to have children's books with diverse representation, Mona and Vanessa Algarin Benitez, founder of Luchadores Por Cambio, said that students need to see themselves in their favorite stories.
"My son is half black and half Latino and the books he was assigned to read from his school's reading list didn't always represent people that looked like him." said Benitez. Benitez found her love for reading through her grandmother, an influential figure in the Pasco community and former Chair of the Board for Mid-Columbia Libraries.
"She encouraged me to read books that celebrated my Latina culture." said Benitez.
"Kids need to see themselves in these books that transport them to another world. They can read books and say 'I can be a teacher or an engineer, or like that person in this book.'" said Gonzalez. Mona Gonzalez also continued by saying that Kennewick has about 27 different languages spoken. Which is some of their books at the giveaway will also be in different languages.
Mid-Columbia Library donated about 300 books to Luchadores Por Cambio's giveaway.
The books range from Pre-K to 12th grade. Themes cover family, love, loss, fantasy, sci-fi, history and social issues. Different cultures are represented throughout the repertoire of books like Latino culture, the Black community, Middle Eastern culture, Asians, Europeans, Native Americans, Indigenous people and the LGBTQIA+ community.
If you'd like to donate to the giveaway or buy a book, you can check out their Amazon Wishlist here. Luchadores Por Cambio is also willing to meet people in order to receive donations.