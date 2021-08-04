Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT THURSDAY... The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality Alert...in effect until noon PDT Thursday. A Smoke Air Quality Alert remains in effect. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407- 6000.

...THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING EXPECTED THURSDAY... .A compact upper level storm system will move across the region on Thursday. As this system intersects modestly moist and unstable air across portions of central and eastern Oregon and Washington, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. In addition to the lightning threat, a few strong to severe storms will even be possible with gusty winds and hail possible. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR611, OR640, OR641, AND WA641... The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * IMPACTS...The potential for abundant lightning combined with very dry fuels may result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds may also promote increased fire spread potential. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms with LAL's of 3 to 4. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Thunderstorms will have the potential to produce wind gusts around 40 to 50 mph. Any severe storms could produce even stronger winds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of thunderstorms with abundant lightning and dry fuels can contribute to new fire starts and gusty thunderstorm winds can promote extreme fire behavior. &&