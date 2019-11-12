KENNEWICK, WA - Divorce hearings continued Tuesday for Sheriff Jerry Hatcher and estranged wife Monica Hatcher, but the sheriff was not in attendance.

Tuesday's court meeting was the second hearing for the Hatcher's divorce case.

Sheriff Hatcher could not be in attendance due to a Benton County Commissioner's meeting he had to attend at the same time. His lawyer, Mason Pickett spoke on his behalf.

In Tuesday's court meeting, the Hatchers' attorneys set court dates for the the divorce to move into the next step of finalizing their divorce and continued the protection order put into place last month.

Court documents show Monica Hatcher, filed for divorce in September and accused him of strangling her back in December 2017, during a fight over his affair.

The charges for his accused assault were dismissed last month without prejudice. Washington State Patrol investigators say there was not enough evidence to move forward with the assault and tampering with a witness charges.

The dismissal of charges came one day after Monica Hatcher and Jerry Hatcher first appeared in court on their divorce case.

The next court date for the Hatchers' divorce will be January 14.