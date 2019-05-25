It's memorial day weekend and if you're planning to spend any time outside there's an important warning regarding home-made sunscreen or "DIY Sunscreen."

This trend is popular on social media sites such as Pinterest.

The recipes promote organic and natural ingredients, but that doesn't mean they are safer.

Researchers at the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital have been studying do-it-yourself sunscreen recipes on Pinterest.

DIY sunscreens aren't regulated or tested like store bought ones, meaning they could not be effective at all.

Store bought sunscreen is FDA approved.

Some tips from Nationwide Children's Hospital:

Use an FDA-approved sunscreen. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends that everyone 6 months and older wear sunscreen. Make sure the sunscreen has these characteristics: Broad spectrum, which protects against UVA and UVB sunrays. Water-resistant (effective for up to 40 minutes in water) or very water resistant (effective for up to 80 minutes in water). Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 30 or higher.

Start early. Children whose parents regularly apply sunscreen at an early age are more likely to continue using sunscreen as teenagers and adults. Make a habit of using sunscreen to set kids up for a lifetime of safely enjoying outdoor activities.

Sunscreen should be applied in a thick layer (about ¼ teaspoon for a toddler's face), 30 minutes before heading outside and reapplied every 2 hours. If children are swimming or sweating a lot, reapply sunscreen more often and use a water-resistant formula. For a week-long beach vacation, a school-aged child should go through an entire 8 oz. bottle of sunscreen, applying it twice a day.