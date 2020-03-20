SALEM, ORE – To reduce Oregonians’ need to visit a DMV office during the current public health emergency, the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Driver and Motor Vehicles Division has partnered with Oregon law enforcement agencies to exercise discretion in their enforcement of driver licenses, vehicle registrations and trip permits that expire during the COVID-19 emergency declared by Governor Brown.

The Oregon State Police, Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police, and Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association have all agreed to support this “grace period” for enforcing expired credentials.

While DMV offices remain open, this action is intended to protect the health and safety of people who would otherwise have to visit a DMV office to take care of business, but are concerned during the current public health emergency.

“Our top priority is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and maintaining the health and safety of the public and our employees,” said ODOT Director Kris Strickler. “It’s only our strong partnership with Oregon State Police, Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association, and the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police that enabled us to move in this direction,” said Strickler.

“During this current public health emergency, times are hard enough,” said OSP Superintendent Travis Hampton. “The added stress of driving without a valid license or registration is one barrier we can eliminate. Our mission is to protect, not unnecessarily penalize, Oregonians,” said Hampton.

Transactions falling within this request include the following that would expire during the COVID-19 emergency declared by Governor Brown on March 8, 2020:

* Driver license and identification cards

* Passenger vehicle registrations

* Commercial vehicle registrations

* Trip permits

* Disabled parking permits

Until the emergency is over, Oregon law enforcement agencies and associations have agreed to exercise flexibility and discretion when reviewing driver licenses, ID cards, and vehicle registrations during this time of public health emergency.

The grace period is particularly important for Oregonians in the Portland metro region and Medford whose vehicles must be inspected by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality before renewing their vehicle registration. DEQ has suspended vehicle emissions testing, so these individuals are currently unable to renew their vehicle registrations.