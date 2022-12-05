Criminal charges against a man suspected in the 1994 murder of a Vancouver, Washington, woman have been dismissed. Richard Knapp was released from the Clark County Jail this week after several years in custody. Detectives used a genealogy database to charge him for the rape and murder of Audrey Frasier. Knapp’s lawyers told Oregon Public Broadcasting that one of Frasier's neighbors admitted in a recent deposition that he had sex with her the night she died. Prosecutors said the state no longer feels it can bring forth sufficient evidence to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt. The Vancouver Police Department didn’t respond to requests for comment from the news outlet.