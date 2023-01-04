YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.-
Human remains found west of White Swan on November 26, 2008 have been identified through DNA testing.
The testing was funded by the Washington state Attorney General's Office.
According to Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice DNA analysis confirmed that the remains were those of Daisy Mae Tallman, who was also known as Daisy Mae Heath.
Tallman went missing on October 29, 1987 when she was 29-years-old.
Curtice says that while Tallman's identity has been confirmed a cause of death is still undetermined.
