AHTANUM STATE FOREST, WA - The Department of Natural Resources is trying to combat a tree-killing disease attacking native Whitebark Pines in the Ahtanum State Forest and all along the Pacific Northwest.
Blister Rust is a deadly fungus introduced from China to North America in 1900, according to Britannica.
This disease stops the growth of five-needle pines and weakens stems as it spreads.
White pine blister rust affects trees of all ages and sizes and can essentially eliminate white pines from certain ecosystems, according to the US Forest Service.
The Department of Natural Resources is trying to combat this disease from spreading by growing Whitebark seedlings in the Ahtanum State Forest in Yakima County to hopefully have a resistant tree species.
"By the time you realize it's been infected," said Ryan Rodruck the Eastern Washington Communications Manager for the Department of Natural Resources. "It's kind of already too late."
Hiking through a forest and seeing dead trees at the top of the mountain isn't something you'd expect in Washington State.
"This is fuel for a wildfire," said Rodruck. "It's severe mortality and you'll see that mortality all along this stand of Whitebark pine."
At one time the Whitebark Pine Trees in the Ahtanum State Forest were thriving. Now, the pines are getting attacked slowly by a deadly disease that attacks this native species specifically.
"Blister rust is a type of fungal infection that can get on these trees," said Rodruck. "Very unhealthy for them and can, unfortunately, cause severe immortality in up to 75% of the species of Whitebark Pine."
Whitebark Pine has been considered a keystone species in the Pacific Northwest being it is critical to the ecosystem, so this loss can drastically change the landscape.
Not only is it impacting the environment, but the Whitebark Pine tree is also a cultural tree for native tribes in the area.
"It's a very sacred tree to a lot of the native tribes in the area," said Rodruck. "It's a cultural resource, it's a food source, it's a sacred resource to those tribes."
DNR is growing different subvariants of the Whitebark Pine species native to the Ahtanum State Forest to hopefully identify the 25% of Whitebark Pine Trees resistant to the disease.
"We're attempting to grow in order to better understand how blister rust affects this species and potentially even prevent it," said Rodruck.
A large number of dead trees in the environment could not only cause damaging effects for other trees in the area by spreading blister rust, but when a fire does come through this area, it could be detrimental.
"The better we can understand blister rust resistance, the more that we can breed certain seedlings that have that resistance," said Rodruck. "Introduce those onto the landscape and potentially have a disease prevention tool to increase the stands of Whitebark Pine and illuminate the mortality caused by blister rust."
The most promising strategy for managing white pine blister rust is to increase the frequency of rust-resistant individuals across the landscape.
DNR is trying to plant white barks and identify the sub-species that are rust resistant in order to plant these across the landscape.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.