OLYMPIA, WA - The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is implementing the following changes in burn restrictions on DNR-protected lands. Check with local jurisdictions for additional restrictions and use of residential fire pits.

Effective Friday, July 3, 2020:

Small debris disposal fires (rule burning) are not allowed in Chelan, Foothills, Highlands, Lower Basin, Lower Yakima, Methow, Upper Basin, Upper Yakima, and Valley Fire Danger Rating Areas.

No burning allowed (written burn permits issued by DNR are suspended) in Chelan, Foothills, Lower Basin, Lower Yakima, Methow, Upper Basin, Upper Yakima, and Valley Fire Danger Rating Areas.

Fire Danger will increase from moderate to high in the following Fire Danger Rating Areas: Chelan, Lower Yakima, and Upper Yakima.

Fire danger will remain low in the following Fire Danger Rating Areas: Kaniksu.

Fire danger will remain moderate in the following Fire Danger Rating Areas: Foothills, Highlands and Upper Basin.

Fire danger will remain High in the following Fire Danger Rating Area: Lower Basin, Methow and Valley.

DNR is reminding residents that fireworks or incendiary devices are illegal on DNR-protected lands.

Campfires may be allowed in designated campgrounds. Always check with local campground hosts before lighting a campfire. And, always make sure campfires are completely out before leaving them unattended – if it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave. Counties and local jurisdiction may have additional restrictions.