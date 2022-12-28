WASHINGTON STATE — As ski lifts fill back up with winter sport enthusiasts ready to hit the slopes, medical officials prepare for an increase in torn ACLs, according to a press release from UW Medicine. While musculoskeletal injuries reportedly increase overall, winter sports participation leads to many more tears to the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
This ligament is inside the knee meant to help control the knee and keep it stable while rotating. This is why certain twists and turns, often during high-risk sports, can lead to torn ACLs.
“I’d say that we always have a swell in ACL injury around the time when ski season starts, and it really continues through the course of the season,” said orthopedic surgeon Dr. Mia Hagen, the surgical director of the UW Medicine Sports Medicine Center at Husky Stadium. “A lot of the injuries that we see happen towards the end of the ski day, you know, that last-run kind of thing when muscle fatigue sets in.”
The UW Medicine Sports Medicine Center at Husky Stadium sees skiing injuries most often, according to Hagen, with ACL tears at the top of that list. It sees the injury year-round, but due to the high-risk nature of skiing, it happens more often during winter sports season.
While anyone can tear their ACL while skiing, Hagen says it is common to see in adults just beginning to ski.
“So just be mindful and know your limits,” said Hagen. “Everyone always has a lot of excitement to get out there, and just make sure that you’ve done the appropriate training to start skiing and maybe start on a lighter day.”
