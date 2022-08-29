WASHINGTON, D.C.-
On Friday, August, 26th, the United States Department of Energy (DOE) announced the awarding of $28.9 million to several industry and university projects for research that will advance clean hydrogen technology.
"DOE is investing in projects that will help bring down the cost of producing clean hydrogen, increase its availability as an affordable, low-carbon fuel for power production, and generate good paying jobs," said Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy.
According to the DOE, hydrogen is a clean fuel that, when combined with oxygen in a fuel cell or burned in a gas turbine, can be used to produce electricity with only water and heat as by-products.
Projects featured in the new DOE funding include:
The development of technology to advance clean hydrogen production.
The further development of existing natural gas to hydrogen processes.
Improved leak detection technology for hydrogen pipelines.
Options for safe hydrogen storage.
