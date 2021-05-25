DOE honors Hanford employee with excellence award

RICHLAND, Wash. – The Department of Energy has awarded a Hanford employee the 2021 Classification Award of Excellence.
LaMont Schofield, information security manager for Hanford Mission Integration Solutions, receives the award for his work in the Department's classification program.
“Mr. Schofield earned this award through his significant contributions to the Department of Energy classification program at the local and national levels,” said Matthew B. Moury, DOE Associate Under Secretary for Environment, Health, Safety and Security.
Schofield's first project converted half of the hard copy classified documents in Hanford to a digital format. Less hard copies of sensitive materials creates less risk of security concerns and saves Hanford both time and money.
“This recognizes LaMont’s leadership in combining deep understanding of our classification program goals with an innovative approach to make a significant difference,” said David Chase, vice president of HMIS safeguards, security, and emergency services.