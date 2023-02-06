Does transitional kindergarten help kids learn?

RICHLAND, Wash. -
Transitional kindergarten gives kids around five years old an opportunity to learn what it's like to be in school before starting kindergarten, helping them understand the routine and prepare for learning.
The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction released data showing transitional kindergarten programs across the state help those students get a jump start.
“The jump start that transitional kindergarten provides for our students makes a real difference, and it’s closing opportunity gaps.” Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said in part.
The data shows an impact for all groups but shows a bigger increase in kindergarten readiness for kids with disabilities and those that come from families with low incomes.
The programs take kids through specialist programs at an elementary in the district to show them art class, music class and P.E. It even shows what getting lunch and going to recess is like in the elementary school.
According to Julie McDougall, the principal at Richland's Early Learning Center, kindergarten teachers notice the difference and it's helping more than just kids in the program.
“Learning how to be at school is a huge skill and so it's - you have to learn how to access learning, right. You have to learn how to do all of those transitions and all of those routines and those kids are coming in already knowing that and so they're able to be leaders to the students who may not have had that opportunity,” McDougall said.
The program is in 101 school districts throughout Washington state helping over 3000 students according to OSPI.
The preschool program doesn’t have the capacity for every student about to enter kindergarten. This program’s focus is on those that fit qualifications based on need and available space.
Transitional kindergarten is funded through the basic education budget making it free for the kids that do qualify.
McDougall said she wants more students to have the opportunity to be a part of the experience.
“It's the highlight of my day to go in and see these kids because they are learning so much and they are able to be those little leaders for our kindergarten future,” she said.
