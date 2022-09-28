Naches structure fire

NACHES, Wash.-

The Naches Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a structure fire on S. Naches Road around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September, 27.

Fire crews arrived within minutes to find a fully enflamed structure. Surrounding fire and rescue agencies assisted in fighting the fire, including Nile-Cliffdell Fire and Rescue, and the Selah Fire Department.

According to the Naches Fire Department a dog died in the fire and two other dogs are unaccounted for.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.