NACHES, Wash.-
The Naches Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a structure fire on S. Naches Road around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September, 27.
Fire crews arrived within minutes to find a fully enflamed structure. Surrounding fire and rescue agencies assisted in fighting the fire, including Nile-Cliffdell Fire and Rescue, and the Selah Fire Department.
According to the Naches Fire Department a dog died in the fire and two other dogs are unaccounted for.
No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.