PENDLETON, OR - A young dog is recovering after he was found with a bullet wound that went through his nose, mouth and into his throat.

The Pendleton Animal Welfare Sheler (PAWS) says “Boomer” was found by a concerned Morrow county citizen who brought him to PAWS in very poor condition and in need of immediate care. He had a bullet wound that went through his muzzle, tongue and palette and into his throat.

PAWS says that because Boomer was injured and unable to eat, they are very grateful that he was found and brought in so he can be treated.

PAWS says any donations will help to pay for his vet bills.

The Morrow County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, and anyone with any information can call their office at 541-676-5317.