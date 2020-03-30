SELAH, WA - Yakima Sheriff's Deputies had to rescue a dog that fell into the Roza Canal in Selah and say it is a good reminder of the dangers of area irrigation canals.
Sunday morning the owners of the dog woke up to find their dog Bowie was missing. They found Bowie swimming in the Roza Canal in East Selah north of the East Selah Ridge.
Bowie was unable to get herself out of the canal and was swept into the tunnel leading through the mountain. Deputies had been notified at this point and responded to the south side of the East Selah Ridge where the canal exits the mountain.
The distance through the mountain is approximately 1.4 miles.
Approximately 35 minutes after she was last seen a very cold and tired and Bowie finally came into view as deputies were waiting in life vests with rope and a safety plan.
Bowie was able to swim with the current to the side of the canal where she was lassoed with a rope and pulled from the canal. Bowie was so week and cold at this point that she could not stand, and she had torn several of her front claws off attempting to get out of the canal. Bowie was reunited with her owners and is expected to make a full recovery.
This incident shows how dangerous canals and waterways can be. As canals are being filled with water and the weather gets warmer deputies urge you to use caution around waterways. Make sure and talk with children and those you are responsible for and make sure they understand the importance of avoiding canals. Rivers and ponds will also be very cold and can quickly result in hypothermia for several more months.
Deputies say "Let’s make 2020 the year Yakima county DOES NOT have drowning incidents."