MEDICAL LAKE, WA - A veterinary clinic in Medical Lake, Washington, is warning pet owners about hot pavement after a dog was brought in with burned paws.
The dog, named Olaf, had walked for over a mile on the Fish Trap Trail before his owner realized the animal’s pads had been burned off, the Medical Lake Veterinary Hospital said in a post on social media.
The vet’s office manager, Jeanette Dutton, told KABB-TV that Olaf’s injuries were so severe, raw muscle was exposed on his pads.
Dutton said the owners did not realize how injured the dog was until they saw bloody footprints on the paved trail, the news station reported.
The dog is recovering well from his injuries, but the clinic is warning pet owners about hot pavement and the danger it can pose for animals.
“A good rule of thumb is if the pavement is too hot for your hand, it's too hot for your dogs' pads,” the clinic said on social media.