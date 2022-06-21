Dog shelters are reaching max capacity

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Shelters are seeing an increase on pet intakes. People are returning or dumping their pets, which is causing shelters to max out of space.
Many places are trying to keep up with the demand and say there also aren't enough pet fosters to help out. Trish Trickit, Executive Director of The Pit Bull Pen Rescue, says she's seen many dogs coming back to her shelter because people are saying they can't take care of their dogs anymore or they aren't adopting their right match.
"If they have an existing dog, you need to match that energy level or they're not going to get along and you're going to get a return," Trickit explained.
Kate Kinion with Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue says "so many people are relinquishing their dogs and one of the biggest reasons is "I'm just not home enough with going back to work that I feel bad they just sit at home alone" Well what those people don't realize is they're happy with 12-16 hours of sleep and they just want to run their energy out when their person comes home and just be around [them]."
One example given by The Pit Bull Pen is a dog found on the streets named Rambo. He was abandoned in the middle of a road at night left to die. He has lost mobility in his back hind legs. The rescue tells me even though Rambo's legs are giving up on him, he's not giving up on his body.
Trickit also advised to training your pets or taking them to a trainer if that's one of the reasons you can't keep them. She also says people should be committed to keeping dogs long-term and they can't just adopt them for a short amount of time and leave them when they seem to be an inconvenience. This can also cause a lot of distress in dogs.
Another reason why dogs are being returned is because people will lie on the their applications to be able to adopt the dog breed they want without realizing the pet may not be fit for them.
Shelters are currently seeking help with volunteers, adoptions, becoming pet fosters and donations if possible.
Here's a list of adoption and foster centers nearby.
- Mikey's Chance Canine Center
- Benton County Canine Shelter
