PASCO, Wash.-The Doggie Paddle and Adoption Event is set for Wednesday, August 30 at Memorial Pool in Pasco located at 1520 W. Shoshone.
Registration for the Doggie Paddle is open now. Early registration is $5 and $10 at the door. Small dogs will swim from 5-6 p.m. and large dogs will take to the water from 6-7 p.m.
The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter will be hosting an adoption event as part of the Doggie Paddle for the first time this year with $50 adoption fees for dogs.
All dogs that will be swimming must have proof of vaccinations before getting in the pool. More information on the swim is available through Pasco Recreation Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.