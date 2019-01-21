OLYMPIA, WA – One in five children in our state is hungry.

Global greenhouse gas emissions from food waste rank third after China and the US.

Two challenges addressed by one solution: reducing food waste. We can move toward eliminating hunger while also addressing climate change. HB1114 was introduced by Rep. Beth Doglio and is backed by a broad coalition of food producers, manufacturers, retailers, and food banks.The bill had a public hearing in the House Environment and Energy Committee last week, and a vote in committee is scheduled for Thursday, January 24.

“It is critical that the state take every step we can to reduce hunger in our communities—particularly hunger among children,” Doglio said. “The results will be greater if we can work towards that goal while also reducing the environmental impacts of food waste.”

A goal established in the bill aims for the state to reduce by fifty percent the amount of food waste generated annually by 2030, relative to 2015 levels. This includes a prevention goal to reduce the amount of edible food that is wasted. The bill directs state agencies and those engaged in food production, distribution, sale, disposal and recovery to collaborate on a food waste reduction strategy to:

Improve efficiencies in the food production and distribution system

Fight hunger by diverting surplus food to families in need

Improve waste management facilities’ performance while reducing the volumes of food that flow through these facilities

“At QFC, we have a Zero Hunger | Zero Waste mission to end hunger in our communities and eliminate waste across our company by 2025,” said Zach Stratton, QFC Corporate Affairs & Associate Communications Manager. "We know that 1 in 8 Americans struggles with hunger and yet more than 40% of the food produced in the U.S. every year is uneaten. That’s not right and we want to be part of the solution. We also know that we don’t have all the answers, but we look forward to continuing the conversation with our community partners about finding creative and innovative ways to provide more healthy and nutritious food to those who need it most.”

“PCC Community Markets supports this important strategic step in developing a strong food waste reduction plan for Washington State and looks forward to being a part of the effort to reduce food waste by fifty percent by the year 2030,” says Brenna Davis, VP of Social and Environmental Responsibility for PCC Community Markets.