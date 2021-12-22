DOH app WA Notify can now report at-home positives

OLYMPIA – The Washington state Department of Health has added a new feature to their exposure notification app WA Notify, allowing individuals with a positive at-home test to notify people of the potential exposure anonymously. Originally, laboratory positives could be reported to the DOH for notifications. This change adds an entire new demographic to those who can be notified.
In the app (or in iPhone settings under Exposure Notifications), you can request a verification code. After confirming that you want to share a COVID-19 diagnosis, then confirm you have not received a code. It will ask for your phone number and the date of your positive test. A code is then sent, and after a verification code, users that have been around them in the previous 14 days would be alerted. There is no sharing of personal information or location.
Washington residents are also urged to contact the DOH COVID-19 hotline: 1-800-525-0127. Press # to report an over-the-counter positive result.
Tao Kwan-Gett, MD, is the Washington State Chief Science Officer and believes that this change can protect more people.
“Slowing the spread of COVID-19 is dependent upon early notification to close contacts of everyone who tests positive for the virus,” Kwan-Gett said.
WA Notify works by sharing randomized anonymous codes over Bluetooth each time two phones with the application activated are close by each other. The more people you are close to, the more codes within your WA Notify. If you confirm a positive COVID-19 test with WA Notify, every person who has received a code from your WA Notify in the applicable timeline will be notified of a potential exposure. They will not know who tested positive, and you will not know who all is notified. But they can then get tested, quarantine, monitor for symptoms or whatever steps they deem necessary.
Since the app launch in Nov. 2020, almost 45% of smartphone users in the state have activated the service. iPhone users can enable WA Notify in settings, Android and Google users can download the app to activate.