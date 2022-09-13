DOH charges Yakima counselor of using unlicensed practices

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health’s Mental Health Counselor Program is charging a counselor in Yakima County with unprofessional conduct based on accusations that she offered a form of therapy she isn’t licensed for, causing harm and other violations of patient boundaries. The charges were filed by the DOH in August 2022 against the counselor, alleging she performed Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy without proper certification, which harmed the patient, without the patient’s consent, along with other incidents.
The counselor received her license as a mental health counselor in November 2015. Her license is currently active. She worked at Comprehensive Healthcare offering DBT trauma therapy to the patient in question from August 2018 to July 2019, according to the statement of charges from the DOH.
The patient, referred to as Client A in the statement of charges, had been diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, with symptoms including suicidal ideation, extreme dissociation and forms of “psychogenic non-epileptic seizure activity,” which is defined medically as seizures that are not caused by neurological factors, but psychological factors. Ten months into treatment, the counselor diagnosed the client with Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), according to the DOH.
The counselor reportedly began using EMDR therapy to treat the client, starting around October 2018. She did not have the certification required for EMDR therapy, leading the DOH to allege she practiced outside her scope of qualifications. Further, it says she should have conducted tests to diagnose the DID before considering EMDR practice.
The DOH also alleges the counselor didn’t get the client's consent before beginning EMDR therapy, nor did she disclose the possible impacts of the treatment. It says she should have kept a more detailed history of the client’s treatment as well. She also reportedly told the client’s family members about the treatment without written consent.
The statement of charges alleges that the client showed signs of seizure activity during multiple sessions, but the counselor did not recognize the behaviors, which would have called for the end of EMDR treatment in most cases. Suicidal ideation and self-harm also call for ending EMDR treatment, at least until those symptoms are addressed.
The counselor is also accused of fostering an inappropriate relationship with the client through extended sessions, touching their hand and letting the client sit in her lap. Some of their sessions were over four hours long, which the DOH says is unconventional given the patient status and risked an unhealthy dependence on the counselor.
In addition, the client was allowed to leave the sessions prematurely, when EMDR treatment left them still disconnected with the present. The DOH says that by allowing the client to leave and drive in that condition, the counselor was putting the client and the public at risk.
All of the allegations fall under alleged violations of unprofessional conduct in state law. The counselor still has time to respond to the charges.
