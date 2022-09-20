DOH launches interactive monkeypox dashboard

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health has launched an interactive monkeypox (MPV) dashboard in order to expand access to public health information. You can use the dashboard to see information on case counts by state and county, weekly cases, cases by sex at birth and by age group.
It will be updated every Tuesday and Thursday.
“MPV cases are decreasing across our state, but this outbreak isn’t over yet,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, state Secretary of Health. “Access to information is critical for people to properly assess their risk factors and protect themselves. In addition to vaccination and prevention efforts, this new dashboard is another tool Washingtonians can use to stay healthy and informed.”
The DOH says it hopes to add race and ethnicity data, and vaccination distribution data to the dashboard eventually.
