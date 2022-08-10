OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has released updated COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools and child care for the 2022-23 school year.
This latest guidance applies lessons learned through the past two and a half years of the pandemic, and outlines required and recommended measures to reduce COVID-19 transmissions in schools and child care settings.
Parents, students, and teachers can expect limited changes focusing on clarifying and simplifying COVID guidance.
"The DOH recognizes the importance of being able to maintain in-person learning for children, and fundamental links between education and long-term health outcomes," said Washington state Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH.
REQUIREMENTS and RECOMMENDATIONS for the upcoming school year include:
Students, children, and staff who test positive are required to stay home and isolate for 5 days.
Students, children, and staff returning from 5 days of isolation should wear a well-fitted mask from days 6-10.
Schools and child care centers must have a process in place to inform students, staff, and families, of cases and outbreaks.
Schools and child care providers must report outbreaks (more than 3 cases) to local health jurisdictions.
The DOH has developed a brief for schools and a brief for child care centers to provide an overview on COVID guidelines.
For more information on the latest COVID guidelines in Washington state, please visit the DOH website
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.