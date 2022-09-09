OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington State Department of Health has updated its guidance for at-home COVID testing, including changing the way self-testing results should be reported.
The full guidelines are available on the DOH website.
Washington residents are now asked to report positive tests through the Say Yes! COVID Test Digital Assistant.
The Say Yes! COVID test program continues to offer up to 10 free tests to Washington households per month. Tests can be ordered at the Say Yes! COVID Home Test Website.
"We encourage every family to have at-home tests on hand with the start of school and approaching fall respiratory virus season. By reporting results through the SYCT digital assistant, Washingtonians can help public health understand the burden and trajectory of infections in Washington state, " said Lacy Fehrenbach, Chief of Prevention, Safety and Health.
