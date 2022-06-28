FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Assistant Program has charged Shaelynn Marie Logozzo with unprofessional conduct after she was convicted on two counts of assault. Her license has also been suspended.
Logozzo received her nursing credentials in May 2018. She was placed on probation in August 2021 after she was put on probation for fourth degree assault, a gross misdemeanor. She had been convicted June 9 for two counts of fourth degree assault in the Benton County District Court.
Through Washington state codes, medical license holders can be charged with unprofessional conduct for the conviction of any gross misdemeanor or felony. Subsequently, the DOH alleged on May 19, 2022 that there are grounds for two counts of unprofessional conduct.
Logozzo’s credentials had expired two months prior. However, the suspension keeps her from applying for reinstatement for at least three years. She also owes the Nursing Assistant Program $250.
To get reinstated, Logozzo would have to show proof of the dismissal of her two charges in Benton County. She may still be required to undergo disciplinary conditions, like a probation period or continuing education.
