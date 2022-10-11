YAKIMA, Wash.-
Vanessa R. Waldref, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington announced that two Department of Justice (DOJ) grants have been awarded to the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation.
"It is critical that we work together-with our federal, state, local and Tribal partners to address violent crime on the the Yakama Nation. The citizens of the Yakama Nation deserve nothing less," Waldref said.
The first grant is for $1 million and will be used to target violent crimes against women.
The second grant is for $609,751 and will provide services to victims of crime on the Yakama Reservation.
According to a press release, the grant funding will enable the Yakama Tribal Nation to develop and enhance strategies for bringing down violent crime numbers and increasing the safety of Native women.
The Yakama Nation is one of only 30 tribes to receive funding in 2022 through the Indian Tribal Governments Program.
"These latest grant awards demonstrate the federal government's continued commitment to combatting violent crime in Indian Country," Waldref said.
