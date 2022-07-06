WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Justice’s Office of Violence Against Women chose Yakima as one of six cities to participate in its Firearms Technical Assistance Project expansion, funding each city with $500,000 for new sites. The expansion is part of efforts to reduce domestic violence homicides and injuries caused by firearms.
“As we work to end gun violence and domestic violence in our communities, these federal dollars will help save lives,” said Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.). “I’m glad to see Yakima selected as a Firearms Technical Assistance Project site.”
The new sites will receive technical assistance for implementing the best practices in their community, including incorporating partners within each community. Each site will be focused on preventing abusers in their community from accessing firearms in effective ways.
“By providing funding directly to communities, DOJ is giving cities like Yakima the resources and support they need to keep people safe in their own home,” said Murray. “In Congress, I’m proud to have recently helped close the boyfriend loophole to finally keep firearms out of the hands of domestic abusers and I’ll keep working to build safer communities every way that I can.”
According to the DOJ, domestic violence offenders have a high homicide risk, and abusers with guns in their homes are five times as likely to kill their partners. It adds that firearms are used by domestic violence abusers to “inflict fear, intimidation, and coercive control.”
“At the Justice Department, our anti-violent crime strategy is centered on our partnerships with communities across the country and the law enforcement agencies that protect those communities every day,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Our Firearms Technical Assistance Project focuses on the intersection of gun violence and domestic violence at the community level through specialized training for our law enforcement partners and enhanced support services for the survivors of domestic violence.”
