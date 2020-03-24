OLYMPIA, WA - The Department of Licensing is urging all residents to go online first to renew their Washington state driver license or identification card. Most services can be completed online.
Driver licensing offices are now operating on an appointment-only basis, and appointments are being prioritized for those who are involved in commerce, service delivery, and health care efforts. Those with needs for commercial driver licenses can walk into any open office without an appointment. This is in direct response to the Governor’s directive to support the Covid-19 response.
“Our Call Center has been overwhelmed with calls,” DOL Director Teresa Berntsen said. “I encourage everyone to first go online to renew or complete your transaction. There are a number of services you can complete, including renewing your driver license or ID card.”
With the president’s announcement on the indefinite delay of REAL ID, DOL is also discouraging anyone from coming in to get an enhanced driver license or ID card at this time. DOL encourages everyone to follow the governor’s direction and stay home, stay healthy, and stay safe.
Almost anyone can renew online for the next 30 days. If your document expires within the next year, you can renew online. Even if you renewed online last time, and even if you’re under age 24 or over 70.
Please take advantage of these relaxed rules and renew online. It will save you time and, more importantly, provide for necessary social distancing and less risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Vehicle licensing offices (VLOs) are contracted through county auditors and may, in some cases, be open. VLOs handle vehicle tabs, boat decals, new license plates, reports of vehicle sale or transfer of ownership, vehicle/boat registrations, trip permits, replacement titles, and disabled parking placards or tabs. It’s a good idea to check a VLO’s status and call ahead.