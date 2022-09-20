SAN FRANCISCO, Cal.-
National Farm Safety and Health Week runs September, 19-23, and the United States Department of Labor is urging agricultural industry employees and workers to act to reverse the recent increases in deaths and injuries in transportation related incidents.
Many safety incidents occur during the transportation of workers to and from agricultural worksites. The Bureau of Labor statistics reports that 271 deaths occurred in 2020 due to transportation related incidents.
"Vehicle crashes are among the leading causes of agricultural worker injuries. In the past year, we have seen too many of these workers suffering fatal and serious injuries," said Ruben Rosalez, Wage and Hour Regional Administrator, San Francisco.
Federal law requires farm labor contractors to register and obtain authorization for housing, transporting, or driving workers.
Find more information on agricultural worker transportation safety here.
