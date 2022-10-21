ELLENSBURG, Wash.-
According to the Ellensburg Police Department (EPD), Dolarway Road will be closed between Enterprise Way and Pott Road for construction from October, 17, through November, 28.
The construction is related to the Middle Reach Reecer Creek Flood Hazard Reduction Project.
No through traffic will be allowed on Dolarway. The closure will impact traffic lanes, bike lanes, and sidewalks.
The EPD is asking drivers to find alternate routes and to not try to go around the closure signs because the bridge will be removed during construction.
