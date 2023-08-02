OLYMPIA, Wash.- Dolly Parton is coming to Washington on August 15 to celebrate the state's Imagination Library.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee will also proclaim August 15 "Imagination Library of Washington Day."

"It is important to get high quality books to children from a young age and ensure that their families, and their unique races, ethnicities and identities are well-represented among the selection of books," said Governor Inslee.

The invite-only visit will feature a fireside chat with Dolly Parton, a small performance, and recognition of those across the state who are making Dolly’s dream possible for Washington’s earliest learners according to the Office of the Superintendent for Public Instruction (OSPI).

Parton's visit will be broadcasted and streamed live on TVW (www.tvw.org) and available to view on both Imagination Library of Washington and TVW social media channels beginning at 2:30pm on Tuesday, August 15.

"It's been an honor to support the expansion of early literacy across Washington," said State Superintendent Chris Reykdal.

The Washington state Legislature implemented Parton's Imagination Library statewide in 2022 through a partnership with OSPI. Families with children under five are eligible to register for the Imagination Library.

According to an OSPI press release on Parton's visit 65,000 children in Washington are enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and in total, more than 1.6 million books have been gifted to children across the state.

"By providing free books to our youngest learners, the Imagination Library is breaking down barriers to skills that will support Washington children for a lifetime," Superintendent Reykdal said.