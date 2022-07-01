Domestic airlines to offer gender non-conforming ticket marker

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Domestic airlines in the United States committed on July 1 to offer a nonbinary ticket marker by 2024, including an “X” gender option. The commitment follows inquiries from legislators and advocates for LGBTQ+ rights.
Among these legislators was Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), who had pressed for the option. Following the commitment, he wrote a letter to Airlines for America, which represents all domestic carriers, thanking them for the decision.
“The right to have documents and paperwork that reflect their identity is an essential protection for trans, nonbinary, and gender non-confirming Americans — whether issued by the Federal government or at the check-in counter,” said Wyden, who pressed Airlines for America on the matter. “I appreciate Airlines for America’s willingness to work with me to ensure that Americans can fly free from gender-based discrimination.”
United and American Airlines already offer X gender markers, but several other domestic airlines had no comment regarding system updates before this commitment. Airlines will also publish a website with steps for gender-nonconforming customers to follow in order to get these tickets or update current tickets.
“X gender markers allow individuals who do not identify as male or female to avoid having to choose an inaccurate gender category when obtaining identification or documents that sort people by gender,” said the press release from Wyden’s office.
So far, 21 states and the District of Columbia offer X gender markers on birth certificates and identity cards. The State Department recently announced an X gender option for passports.
