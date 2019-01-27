RICHLAND,WA- Richland police responded to a report of a domestic assault around 10 a.m. Saturday morning on the 600 block of Columbia Park Trail.
34 year old Christopher Leonard allegedly pushed a family member who was inside the house and put a gun to her head. The victim was able to get out of the house and call 911. Leonard then barricaded himself inside with several firearms.
Once officers arrived to the scene they set up containment around the area and evacuated neighbors as a precaution. Officers were successfully able to get Leonard out and take him into custody.
Leonard has been booked into Benton County jail on a second degree assault charge.