FINLEY, WA - A man was taken into custody after a domestic disturbance involving a weapon turned into a short standoff with police.

Benton County Sheriff Deputies say this all happened in the Finley area Saturday night.

The victim said her husband threatened her with a gun and wasn't letting her leave the house.

The woman was eventually able to get out of the house.

After a short standoff with multiple agencies the man exited the house and was taken into custody.