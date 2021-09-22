PASCO, WA - Pasco Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at around 9am this morning at an apartment complex right off the 182 freeway on N 20th Avenue in Pasco.
According to police, two men were fighting when one of them pulled a gun out. The other male, along with his roommate, called the police.
The man with the gun was arrested for assault.
Police were searching the parameters for a couple hours to obtain the firearm.
The man is in police custody and there are no threats to the public at this time.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.