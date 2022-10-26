Richland, WA -
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. To help bring awareness to the issue, Dr. John Matheson, the Emergency Department Medical Director at Kadlec Regional Medical Center sits down with Wake Up NonStop Local to talk about the prevalence of it, the warning signs, and how we can help those that are suffering.
Dr. Matheson tells us domestic violence is very common with 1 in 3 women experiencing physical violence in their intimate relationships. He further tells us he sees patients come in with injuries from these relationships.
"Certainly, we talk about women and they're significantly and disproportionately affected, but it affects men as well," Dr. Matheson says.
He stresses the importance of making our peers that are suffering feel supported and feel safe.
Dr. Matheson shared some of the organizations that he recommends to his patients. One he works with is the Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties (dvsbf.org) and another is the Support Advocacy Resource Center (SARC) (supportadvocacyresourcecenter.org)
