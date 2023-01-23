Domestic violence emergency centers, services in WA could face large funding drop in 2023

WASHINGTON STATE - Services for domestic violence survivors could face a massive budget cut in 2023, according to a press release from the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence (WSCADV). State funding is expected to drop 23-30% by July 1, affecting emergency housing options, crisis lines and civil legal assistance for these survivors.
These services are paid for through federal and state general funds. The main source of this federal funding in the state is through the Victims of Crime Act, which has lost about 38% of its funding in recent years, according to the press release. State funding has remained stagnant for roughly 20 years, while the cost of services has increased.
"Survivors of violence need safe options and support; the programs meeting those cannot sustain this trend of more requests with less support," said WSCADV. "Service providers across the state report resorting to waitlists for services."
Across the state, children's advocacy centers have reported increased service requests between 14 and 43% in recent years, according to the WSCADV. Sexual assault programs across the state reported double-digit increases in the same time and domestic violence/sexual assault-related civil legal problems have reportedly doubled each year. In one day in 2020, 75% of state domestic violence programs served 2,306 people, with 603 requests unmet.
"Cutting domestic violence emergency sheltering and crisis services funding by a quarter to a third is not safe for any community," said WSCADV director Judy Chen. "We appreciate that state lawmakers stepped up and did the right thing by adding short-term funding for the last two years. Now it's time for a long-term solution."
The WSCADV joined several other coalitions in sending a request to state legislators regarding a support plan to stabilize essential survivor services.
