PASCO, Wash. - Domestic Violence Services for Benton and Franklin Counties held its 30th candlelight vigil for the families who have lost a loved one to domestic violence case.
Becky Marty, whose sister died on august 3rd after being strangled by her wife in front of their 7-year-old son, says domestic violence can happen to anyone.
"Domestic violence happens in all kinds of relationships, sometimes even men are abused," says Marty. "So, we need to be aware that anybody can be a victim."
Becky Marty says she never knew the signs of domestic violence until her sister died.
Marty says, "I've never been to one of these before and you don't think about it until it happens to you."
Marty says she didn't know what kind of relationship her sister was in until it was too late.
Marty learned about the signs of domestic violence through DVSBF and now that she knows the signs of a violent relationship, she looks back on talks with her sister and wishes she could have done more.
"I would've tried to be more persuasive. I would've tried to intervene more. I would've, I don't know. I would've plead with her more to get out of that situation, but I just didn't know all that was available."
The director of the event and Executive Director for DVSBF, Angie Pacheco, says the organization has hosted this event annually since 1992 so the victims aren't forgotten.
"If a person has passed away, usually it's just the family that will remember them," says Pacheco. "So, this is an opportunity to let them know we can continue to honor them annually."
DVSBF uses silhouettes of each person that has died in the area from domestic violence since they began the event in 1992.
Pacheco says, "You'll see silhouettes of adults, women, children, even men that have also lost their lives to domestic violence."
Marty, like many other families that have lost someone to domestic violence, come to this vigil with hopes of one thing.
Marty says, "I've tried to make the message I'm sharing tonight be one of hope and be one where I encourage people to go out and try to do what they can to help others."
DVSBF offers plenty of free resources for anyone in a violent relationship:
- 24 Hour Crisis Line
- Emergency shelter
- Safety Planning
- Women's support groups
- Legal advocacy
- Children's program (in shelter)
- Community education & training
- Emergency 9-1-1 cell phone
- Transitional housing
- Boys' council and Girls' circle
- Prevention service
DVSBF also accepts donations like towels, toiletries, cookware, bedding, clothes, and non-perishable food items.
Their 24-hour crisis line and shelter is 509-582-9841. You can donate at www.dvsbf.org or the office at 3311 W. Clearwater Avenue, Suite C140, Kennewick.
