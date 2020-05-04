KENNEWICK, WA - Domestic Violence Services of Benton & Franklin Counties (DVSBF) is working to meet the needs of survivors of domestic violence by raising funds for continuing services such as the 24-hour crisis hotline and our emergency shelter with #GivingTuesdayNow/DVSBF.

#GivingTuesdayNow is a new global day of giving and unity that will take place on May 5, 2020 – in addition to the regularly scheduled Dec 1, 2020 #GivingTuesday – as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world.

At a time when we are all experiencing the pandemic, generosity is what brings people of all races, faiths, and political views together across the globe. Generosity gives everyone power to make a positive change in the lives of others and is a fundamental value anyone can act on. It’s a day for everyone around the world to stand together and give back in all ways, no matter who or where we are.

DVSBF is participating in #GivingTuesdayNow to raise needed funds to replace donations received during our annual June fundraiser which has been postponed and may still be cancelled. Avoiding public spaces and working remotely can help to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but for many survivors, staying home may not be the safest option. We know that any external factors that add stress and financial strain can negatively impact survivors and create circumstances where their safety is further compromised. For any victims and survivors who need support, we are here to help, 24/7. Call 509-582-9841.

Our #GivingTuesdayNow/DVSBF INITIATIVE has an initial goal of raising $2000 to support our local efforts, show solidarity and participate in this global day of giving. Those interested in joining DVSBF’s #GivingTuesdayNow efforts can visit our website at dvsbf.org/donate or our Facebook page @dvsbf.

“For 16 years, DVSBF has stood with survivors in the face of overwhelming challenges. COVID-19 has been no different, as DVSBF staff is working around the clock with our partners to ensure our shelter is able to keep its doors open and survivors safe as well as keep our 24-hour crisis line open. In this time of uncertainty, coming together to connect and strengthen communities is essential,” said Angie Pacheco, Executive Director.

People can show their generosity in a variety of ways during #GivingTuesdayNow, whether it’s helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or giving to causes, every act of generosity counts. The global movement will emphasize opportunities to give back to communities and causes in safe ways that allow for social connection even while practicing physical distancing.

“As a global community, we can mourn this moment of extreme crisis while also finding the opportunity to support one another. We each have the power to make an impact with acts of generosity, no matter how small, and to ensure the sustainability of organizations and services that are crucial to the care and support of our communities,” said Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday. “#GivingTuesdayNow is a chance for us to stand united and use grassroots generosity to show that we are all in this together, beginning to end. Even as many face financial uncertainty, generosity is not about size. From calling an elderly neighbor to chat to offering translation help; from showing gratitude to our healthcare workers to donating to your local food bank, every act of kindness is a beacon of hope in this crisis. We all have something to give, and every act of human consideration and kindness matters.

For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday) or follow @GivingTuesday and #GivingTuesdayNow on Twitter. For youth interested in joining the movement, visit GivingTuesdayKids.org for inspiration and project ideas.