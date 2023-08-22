TRI-CITIES, Wash.-Donations of pet supplies for pets affected by the wildfires in Spokane are now being collected at PetSmart stores around the region.
PetSmart stores in Kennewick, Walla Walla, Yakima, Wenatchee and Spokane are collecting donations of new pet supplies and food. Due to cross-contamination concerns only new items are being accepted.
Donations can be made without going to PetSmart by ordering online for a Spokane location and choosing "Spokane Fire" as the pickup location.
Donations being accepted:
- Puppy, kitten and adult dog wet and dry food.
- Puppy and kitten milk.
- Pet beds and blankets.
- Pet toys.
- Flea treatments.
- Leashes and collars.
- Cat litter and boxes.
- Potty pads.
- Crates.
- Pet shampoo.
- Food bowls and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.