UMTAILLA, Ore. - Do you feel like school supplies were more expensive this year? A new study from Lending Tree shows 68% of parents surveyed were stressed about buying school supplies.
It’s a stress that families in the Umatilla School District won’t have to budget for this year.
The supply list for elementary school students is half of what it was last year. The other half is coming from donations this year.
The donations come as prices go up for many of the things kids need for school go up according to a study from World Remit. The study shows prices have increased 28% on average for items like colored pencils, notebooks and even clothes over the last year.
Another study from the National Retail Foundation shows that parents plan to spend an average of $890.07 per household, a number that has gone up about $25 from last year's average of $864.35.
Parents and teachers said the shorter list means less stress when it comes to buying what students need.
“It's a big relief. It's a big relief because yes things are more expensive and when you have more than one student it adds up,” Parent and Family Liaison for the school district Maria Sanchez said.
In past years when supplies weren't donated to schools it could be difficult for families to find all the supplies needed according to Sanchez.
“We try to go as soon as the lists were out we would try to go because then if we waited until the last minute then some of the supplies weren't available,” she said.
4th grade teacher Marlina Serratos said while some students' families can afford everything they need students without the supplies they need have a difficult time.
“In the past, I've noticed some kiddos that don't have school supplies, they're a little bit more embarrassed,” she said.
Serratos also said the donations help teachers who sometimes have to give or lend their supplies to help students.
While the list is shorter this year in the Umatilla School District Sanchez said some students still won't have some of the supplies they need to bring in.
“Even with a shorter list they still can't afford it or it's hard, so there are still kids that won't have supplies,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.