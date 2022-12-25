Don't know what to do with your natural Christmas tree? Recycle it with Pasco Recreation Services

PASCO Wash. –
Don’t know what to do with your natural Christmas tree? Pasco Recreation Services has a solution for you!
Pasco Recreation Services announced on a Facebook post that from Dec. 26 to Jan. 23, they will be taking natural Christmas trees at the fenced area at Big Cross Country, near the parking lot, North of Argent on Road 36.
All trees that are recycled will be chipped by Franklin County Road Crew and will be spread along the trails at Big Cross and North of Golfland.
Any tree taken for recycling must be stripped of all decorations including lights and bulbs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.