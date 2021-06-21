KENNEWICK, WA - The countdown is on to the Best Week of Summer!
The Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo is just a couple months away and Wednesday is your chance to get carnival wristbands for $28. That’s $10 dollars off the fair-time price!
Wristbands will be good for one day of carnival rides at the fair. Wristbands will be offered for this price for one day only at Kennewick Ranch & Home from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 23.
Tickets will also be available for the demolition derby, rodeo, and concerts.
For more information go to www.bentonfranklinfair.com.