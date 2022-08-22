veteran suicide prevention

American soldier in uniform and civil man in suit shaking hands with adequate national flag on background - United States of America

WASHINGTON, D.C.-

September is suicide prevention month and the United States Department of Veteran's Affairs and the Ad Council are teaming up to create a national PSA campaign to encourage struggling veterans to seek help.

The "Don't Wait. Reach Out" ad campaign offers resources for veterans, plus new content to help friends and family spread the word.

New Law to Require Better Military Suicide Prevention Programs

The ads will hopefully encourage struggling veterans to seek help for their life challenges before they reach a crisis point.

According to the VA, the "Don't Wait. Reach Out" campaign is part of a 10 year strategy to end veteran suicide through a comprehensive, public health approach.

 