WASHINGTON, D.C.-
September is suicide prevention month and the United States Department of Veteran's Affairs and the Ad Council are teaming up to create a national PSA campaign to encourage struggling veterans to seek help.
The "Don't Wait. Reach Out" ad campaign offers resources for veterans, plus new content to help friends and family spread the word.
The ads will hopefully encourage struggling veterans to seek help for their life challenges before they reach a crisis point.
According to the VA, the "Don't Wait. Reach Out" campaign is part of a 10 year strategy to end veteran suicide through a comprehensive, public health approach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.