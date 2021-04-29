TRI-CITIES, WA - The Benton Franklin Health District is warning the community about increasing COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations in our community.
Health leaders say high infection are being reported in mostly people under the age of 39. Dr. Amy Person says those metrics are "concerning," and during a press conference she warned the public about a possible 4th wave of COVID-19.
Dr. Person also says as the state reevaluates our metrics next week the numbers may push us back.
"Both Benton and Franklin County case activity, which is (measured) per 100,000 people over a 14 day period is above 200... the second metric is the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19.... and there is concern that neither county will meet that metric," Person said.
If local counties are pushed back schools will remain open, however contact sports and many business stand to be affected.
Dr. Person also says fighting against vaccine hesitancy, and false information in our community has been a challenge.
"Misinformation and false information through multiple channels, including social media and the internet is also a barrier... our goal is to ensure that when people make decisions about whether or not to be vaccinated they are basing them on fact," she said.
According to the Benton Franklin Health District in order to move past COVID-19 setbacks, and reach immunity in our local area close to 70% of the population will need to be vaccinated. Right now in Benton and Franklin counties that number is 25%.