Weather Alert

...WINDY AND DRY CONDITIONS THROUGH THIS EVENING... .A dry cold front swept through the region today, resulting in breezy to windy conditions which will last into this evening before decreasing. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES WA690 AND WA691... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * TIMING...Through 8 PM this evening evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. In the Kittitas Valley, west to northwest 25 to 35 mph gusting to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20-25 percent. * IMPACTS...Windy conditions combined with low RHs will result in rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&