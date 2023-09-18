WALLA WALLA, COUNTY, Wash.- Update: 6:11 p.m. According to Washington State DNR Wildfire, the Dorion Fire is estimated at 200 acres and is 30% contained.
More resources are in route to assist with mop up.
Update: 6:02 p.m. According to Chief Mike Wickstrum of Walla Walla Fire District #5, westbound lanes on U.S. 12 near the Wallula Junction have reopened. Eastbound lanes are still closed.
UPDATE 5:26 p.m. According to Walla Walla Fire District #5 Chief Mike Wickstrum, the fire is currently under control.
The Dorian fire is estimated to be 150 acres in size. The only structure damage was to the nearby railroad tracks.
Cause of the fire is under investigation.
4:39 p.m. According to Washington State DNR Wildlife, The Dorion Fire has burned between 100 and 150 acres.
The fire is burning near the junction of Highway 12 and Highway 730.
Transmission lines are currently threated.
Orchards and agriculture has been impacted.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
US 12 is currently closed in both directions near Wallula Junction due to a fire.
The closures are from milepost 303 to 307 according to the the Department of Transportation and there is currently no estimated timetable for reopening.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
