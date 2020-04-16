YAKIMA, WA – On April 9, 2020, at 4:00 pm, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers from the Yakama Nation Tribal Police were dispatched to the 11000 block of Branch Rd in Brownstown near Harrah for a report of a person that was stabbed.

When we arrived, we found two deceased women and the suspect was arrested on scene. During the investigation, we learned the two women were brutally stabbed to death with a knife and a 3-year-old child witnessed part of the stabbing. A family member was able to rescue the child from the home by pulling her through a partially open window.

The suspect is 33-year-old Edward Charles Robinson Jr from Wapato. He was booked into the Yakima County Jail on charges of murder in the 1st degree domestic violence. At the time of the murder, Robinson was on pre-trial release on assault 3rddegree charges in connection with a fight at a Yakima dance club that left a man injured.

The first woman murdered was Robinson’s mother, 50-year-old Maria Evangelina Martinez from Harrah. The second woman murdered was Robinson’s sister-in-law, 23-year-old Shante Hazel Barney. She was his brother’s wife and she was protecting the 3-year-old from Robinson. Both women were enrolled members of the Yakama Nation.

An autopsy was performed the next day and the Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice ruled the deaths a homicide. The women died as a result of stab wounds to their upper torso and neck.

Our office was assisted by the Yakama Nation Tribal Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team, Fire District 5, Harrah Fire Station 3, and American Medical Response. We thank them for their help and support.

Our condolences go out to the affected families and the Yakama Nation community.